This evacuation was attacked by AQ terrorists, not ISIS





" The death toll from a bomb explosion targeting evacuees leaving besieged Syrian towns has gone up to 112, a monitoring group said Sunday.

The blast hit a convoy of buses Saturday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported the higher death toll.

The blast struck buses of people leaving their towns as part of a rebel-regime swap. In addition to the deaths, it also injured 55 others in Rashidin, a suburb of Aleppo, according to Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets." CNN

You won't see a lot about this in the MSM in the US. The White Helmets were there to help after the blast? Perhaps a head count of White Helmets before and after the explosion might be revealing of the identity of the culprits.

There is a consistent effort in the US MSM to write and speak only of the ISIS enemy in Syria and Iraq. I heard Bernie Sanders talk today on the execrable Tapper's newsie TV show of the ISIS enemy. Trump does the same thing. This is really evidence of success in the "slicky boy" technique of ignoring parts of reality that do not fit the image one wishes to project into the public mind. In fact the AQ derived terrorist groups that now control Idlib Province are every bit as vicious and treacherous as the ISIS ones out to te east around Raqqa, Deir Az-Zor and Mosul. The unfortunate truth that we and our coaltion allies like; the UK, France, Denmark, Saudi Arabia (what an embarrassment to be their allies!), Qatar, etc. have sponsored these creatures against the cause of multi-confessional government does not make groups like Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham any less the enemies of humanity. But we are managing to delude ourselves into believing that a post-Assad government that includes these medievalist fanatics can be anything other than a theocracy based on Wahhabist principles of intolerance.

The Muslims who are members or readers of this committee know that a mutually agreed truce is a sacred thing in Islam. Whoever the culpable swine were who did this are very special hominid garbage and should be dealt with as such. pl

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/15/middleeast/syria-evacuations-bombing/