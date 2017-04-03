Susan Rice done it. Naughty. Naughty





Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice asked “dozens” of times to unmask anonymous Trump allies mentioned in raw intel reports, a new report says.

The National Security Council notified the White House last month after its review turned up Rice’s multiple requests to un-redact the names of then-President-elect Trump’s transition staff from synopses of incidentally collected conversations, unnamed government officials told Bloomberg View’s Eli Lake.

The exchanges in question reportedly transpired mostly between foreign officials talking about the presidential transition, but also between foreign officials and Team Trump.

Top government officials can unmask incidentally collected names if the information meets the broad requirement of having “foreign intelligence value,” Lake noted — indicating the former national security advisor likely didn’t violate the law. NY Dailynews

-----------------

Pilgrims! Trumpistas! Formez vos battaillons! No, that was another movie. Ah, yes, "Casablanca." This looks bad for the narrative so painfully and carefully wrought by the Obamanites. Nothing like this was supposed to turn up in the media. Did Susan Rice break the law? Probably not. She was probably legally able to obtain the true identities of Americans in these intercepts (otherwise known as US Person 32, etc.). Was that an abuse of power? It was. There will be more to come. pl

