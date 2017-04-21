Is Trump bluffing overseas?





Perhaps he is. The number of his veiled or unveiled threats against foreign actors seems to multiply every day.

1. The president said at his presser with the Italian that Iran has not lived up to the "spirit" of JCPOA. What does that mean? As I recall the agreement's finalization was immediately followed by cries from Congress that the Iranians should expect no lessening in hostility from the US. Was that in the "spirit" of JCPOA? This is ridiculous. The bi-partisan warhawk nationalists in Washington want Iran on its knees begging for forgiveness, The question asked should be - Or what? US air strikes designed to fight a war that Israel wants but cannot accomplish? A naval war in the Gulf? Or what?

2. The president has said that North Korea "should behave." Or what? Some military gesture to demonstrate US disapproval of their nuclear weapons/ballistic missile programs? Or a full blown war to the death on the peninsula? Really? Does Trump or the evidently mad duo of Mattis/McMaster fully grasp the scale of the destruction and people losses that would ensue? Some of the people of SST have suggested that maybe NOKO could actually be bargained with if we adopted a different attitude toward the little bastards. Really? What a thought!

3. Tillerson went to Moscow to bring the Russians to heel on various matters and left with nothing to show for his trouble NATO keeps moving assets into Eastern Europe to confront the Russian menace. The prevailing idea in the Borgist foreign policy establishment in Washington and London seems to be that the US (with UK advice) must guide human events and any thought of national independence anywhere in the world must be stamped out. Really? How is that to be enforced? With war? With yet more economic sanctions that drive Russia toward China?

4. Mattis (without producing evidence) insists that Syria has retained some indeterminate number of tons of chemical weapon materials. This is a transparent effort to justify further aggressive action against Syria. At the same time AQ connected guerrillas, heavily armed with US TOW are attacking to re-capture the southern Syrian border city of Deraa from government forces. these forces are heavily supplied with US material support from sources in Jordan just to the south of the city. Will Mattis/McMaster justify direct US intervention there to create a "safe zone" in preparation for partition of the country or as a base for a drive on Damascus to unseat the government and install the jihadis?

All of this raises the question of why the Trump Administration is placing itself in position in which if we are defied we will have to fight a number of bloody wars simultaneously Why? pl