"I told you so..." - Idlib Province

Need I say more? Really? The jihadi bastards were given enough time to consolidate their position in Idlib Province after the liberation of Aleppo City and you see the result. The White Helmet film and TV production crew are on the scene. Jihadi doctors with high production values on camera have been brought in to star in new shows (soon to be screened). The SOHR hermit is processing thematic material. The combined forces of AQ derivative "resistance" fighters were unleashed upon northern Hama. Well, that didn't go too well ... But the forces of salafist jihad always have the internet and gullible reporters across the world. Well, maybe not in Russia. Israeli media today seem solidly behind the idea that the beast Assad must have personally ordered this massacre, this abomination against the children of Syria. He MUST HAVE. It is in the nature of the beast.

Well, pilgrims, in 2013 we had Martin Dempsey who went to see Obama to tell him that the available intelligence did not support the idea that the SAA had attacked Ghouta with Sarin. Some of us know that US and UK government testing of the Sarin involved showed it not to be manufactured for military munitions. But, alas, we have no Martin Dempsey, visible on the scene as yet. The estimable Irishman has departed to a Carolina (?) university where he teaches a course on Yeats. A far, far better thing he does ... Ah, that's Dickens, isn't it?

Well, OK. IMO the R+6 should learn the lesson of this propaganda debacle and OVERRUN Idlib Province!! pl