HARPER: FISA COURT DID AUTHORIZE SPYING AFTER ALL



Well, campers, it turns out that the FISA Court did actually authorize monitoring of some people close to the Trump Presidential campaign in the summer of 2016. While Clapper and Comey were clearly very careful in their wording, when appearing before a public Congressional hearing, it is worth parsing their denials--in light of the fact that it is now publicly confirmed that the Obama Administration agencies were, indeed, monitoring some close Trump advisers. Carter Page was listed by candidate Trump as part of his advisory team, but I understand that they never even met face-to-face. But let's wait for further drip by drip revelations. If Page was tracked under a FISA-approved order, what about Paul Manafort and Roger Stone? Both of them have said they are prepared to testify under oath, with no immunity, before any Congressional committee that wants to call them in for public grilling. It seems that President Trump may have been on to something, in his tweets about Trump Tower being "wiretapped." Twentieth century terminology aside and dropping the nit-picking evasions, it seems that there is a growing pile of evidence that candidate Trump was targeted by the Obama White House, the FBI and the DOJ. Let's not forget that Susan Rice has now admitted that she asked for the "unmasking" of General Michael Flynn and other Trump advisers. And remember the March 1, 2017 New York Times report that, just prior to the Trump inauguration, in his final weeks in office, President Obama loosened regulations on circulation of classified material to make sure that the Trump-Russian probe was widely disseminated and could not be buried. It doesn't matter if Susan Rice was actually telling the truth when she denied being the leaker to the media. There were plenty of others with the means and motive.