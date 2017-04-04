Ghouta redux? Was this attack real?





The MSM is filled with "news" of a supposed Syrian Government chemical warfare attack in Idlib Province. All of the reporting is sourced to SOHR (one rebel supporter in a basement office in Coventry, England) and rebel media in Idlib Province. How do we know this really happened? The rebels have proven themselves extremely capable of staging propaganda pageants and they do have chemical weapons. They make them in Syria. These are not ignorant people. The "White Helmets" were a fraud. This is probably another, but the Borg loves the noise, especially the hysterics on CNN and MSNBC.

These AQ connected rebels in Idlib have been conducting an offensive in northern Hama. This has been turned back and the rebels are being driven out of Hama in the direction of Idlib having lost many men. As someone observed here the standard rebel reaction to severe adversity is to claim a chemical attack. pl