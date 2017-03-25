What is Schumer trying to do in SCOTUS?





I don't get it. Many will think that is my problem in a lot of areas of thought. Nevertheless, Schumer's stated decision to resist Gorsuch's confirmation to the bitter end seems strange to me. The Republicans have the numbers in the senate to change the rules of that body to allow a simple majority confirmation and will surely do that if they must. If they do that, then future confirmations will be made by that rule. Ginsburg and Kennedy are both over 80 and could depart at any time for medical reasons. Are the Democrats gambling that these people can stay on past 2018 and that the GOP will lose control of the senate ? That is a very risky bet. If they lose that bet they could end up with a 7 to 2 conservative majority in SCOTUS for a very long time. We must remember that Harry Reid in his time as majority leader changed the senate rules to allow simple majority confirmations on all non-SCOTUS presidential appointments. It also occurs to me (as a non-lawyer) that I know of no requirement in constitution or law for there to be committee hearings before a full vote in the senate. pl

http://www.npr.org/2017/03/25/521445657/gorsuch-confirmation-hearings-end-and-the-political-games-begin