11 March 2017

Sounds like a plan ...

Anri-Chess-1

The leftist media in the US keeps goading Trump to execute all his various programs by sometime later this week.  Among his goals/aims/legislation is his stated intent to "put paid" to IS and presumably to hang Baghdadi from a sour apple tree. (obscure WBS reference)

Well, pilgrims, I think THE PLAN will not be announced.  It will merely be executed, AND IT HAS COMMENCED!

James Mattis, in his generalissimo mode of action has, IMO, been given the imperial wave of dismissal and sent forth to destroy IS.  "Make it so!"

The signs abound:

1.  Much greater coordination and "de-confliction" between the US and Russia in air operations against IS (and hayat tahrir al-sham).  I note that "hayat tahrir al-sham" has now been designated as a terrorist organization by the US government.  This makes them  fully available under the AUMF as playmates in the big game of kill the jihadi terrorists.

2.  The insertion of a USMC artillery battery and support troops to provide fire support for operations in the Raqqa area.  (Presumably the battery position is north of Raqqa in SDF dominated territory.

3.  Several hundred soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment have been positioned in and around Manbij to referee among the Turks, SAA, SDF et al for the evident reason of keeping unwanted actors out of the coming battle to take the supposed caliphate's capital.

4.  The 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division has been deployed to Kuwait from which General Votel the Centcom commander says it will be deployed to the north.  One can assume that a "slice" of division and corps level artillery, armor and other assets will go with them.

I estimate these signs to be indicate that Trump and his generalissimo have decided to roll the iron dice and commit whatever force is necessary to destroy IS in both Syria and Iraq.

Bravo! But I wonder how well Trump's psyche will hold up  when paratroopers from the 82nd start arriving at Dover AFB in significant numbers.  War kills.  pl

Posted at 03:15 PM |

