Senator Mark Warner is Dead Wrong on Russia by Publius Tacitus

Almost all of the readers of this blog, I suspect, do not remember the House UnAmerican Committee hearings investigating communist subversion in the 1940s. I know that Colonel Lang was a youngster back then and does remember, but if you are younger than 69 you only know about it from history. I raise that because it appears to me that we are now in a full fledged new era of Red Scare. The Russians, so we are told, hacked our election and threatened our democracy. If you disagree with this and try to argue the other point then you are nothing more than a Putin puppet or Kremlin stooge.
Today's hearing put on by the Senate Intelligence Committee turned out to be nothing more than a boring piece of kabuki theater designed to portray Russia as a rising menace and the United States as an innocent naif simply trying to enjoy the blessings of democracy. The outrage expressed by Democrat and Republican Senators over "outside interference" in our sacred democracy goes is laughable. Do none of these legislators remember what the United States, via CIA covert actions, did in Iran, Guatemala, Italy, Greece, Vietnam or Chile, just to mention a few? An appreciation of irony appears to be a lost art in the fantasy world that is Washington, D.C.
Senator Mark Warner is part of this anti-Russia propaganda onslaught and has said some things this week that are demonstrably false. When he appeared yesterday alongside Senator Richard Burr, Warner insisted that those nefarious Rooskies had manipulated Google searches to return results favoring media claimed to be Russian propaganda outlets (e.g., RT and Sputnik News
). He made this claim last Sunday on Face the Nation:
"We saw manipulation of certain algorithms, so that if you Googled certain items, you got Russia news, [RT] News, other false news. We saw the selective hacking into DNC and individuals that then tried to leak that information to benefit Mr. Trump," (Sunday
).
"Let me start off on that. I think we know about the hacking and the selective leaking of information. But as a former tech guy, what really concerns me is at least some reports, and we have to get to the bottom of this, is that there were upwards of 1,000 paid Internet trolls working out of a facility in Russia, in effect taking over a series of computers which are then called a botnet. They can then generate news down to specific areas. It's been reported to me, we have to find this out, specific areas in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania where you would not have been receiving off of whoever your vendor might have been, Trump versus Clinton, in the waning days of the election, but instead Clinton is sick, or Clinton is taking money from some source, fake news. We've also seen as well the fact that if you think about — if you look just, for example, if you googled election hacking during the period leading up to the election and immediately afterwards, you wouldn't get Fox or ABC or New York Times. What you get is four out of the first five news stories that popped up were Russian propaganda.
Do tell. Well, I cannot ignore a challenge. I did the Google search with the term he suggested, "election hacking," and limited the search to the time leading up to November 8. Here is what I got: