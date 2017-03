If new incremental costs per barrel for US shale oil are as low as described in this article the political power of the Arab States of the Gulf is markedly reduced. It should be remembered that shale is only one portion of the ever growing wealth of petroleum reserves being discovered on US territory. The new Permian Basin reserves in Texas as well as those on the north slope of Alaska come to mind. pl

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-21/how-opec-lost-war-against-shale-one-chart