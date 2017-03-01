Erdogan wants a proxy war with the US?





"Turkey-backed forces will move toward the northern Syrian town of Manbij after completing their operation in al-Bab as originally planned, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a news conference in Ankara before embarking on an official visit to Pakistan, Erdogan also said the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia - which Turkey regards as a terrorist organization - should be moved out to the east of the Euphrates river.

Erdogan also ruled out any chance of cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish militia." Reuters

Turkish Air Force aircraft are now supposedly bombing SDF irregulars (including the YPG Kurds). These forces are closely advised and accompanied by USSF (Green Berets). These Turkish Air Force bombs and rockets are probably provided by the United States since Turkey is still a member state of NATO. Where else would they get aerial ordnance? Is there a 500 lb. bomb factory somewhere in Turkey? Trump went to JB Andrews to receive the dead body of the SEAL who died in Yemen. This experience of the result of actual war seems to have affected the CinC. If the Turks keep bombing the SDF and seriously attempt to move their Syrian proxies toward Manbij there are likely to be quite a few more American bodies for him and Ivanka to meet at Andrews. I think TTG will agree with me that our GB brothers are likely to die at the sides of those they now see as comrades.

What would be the result of a Turkish/US proxy war in NE Syria? IMO such a war would lead to the exit of Turkey from NATO, a cessation of Turkish inclusion in NATO contingency plans and a departure of the US and its nuclear weapons from Incirlik AFB at Adana in Turkey.

Does Erdogan really want that? Perhaps he does. He has shown every symptom of neo-Ottoman and Islamist thinking until now. Why not this? A crucial moment in the history of US-Turkish relations has arrived.

BTW, with regard to the reconnaissance operation in Yemen in which SCPO Owens died; a reconnaissance in which you lose men is NOT a failure unless the reconnaissance mission is not accomplished. pl

