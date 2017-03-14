Naftali Bennett threatens genocide in Lebanon - Haaretz

"Naftali Bennett and Lebanese president agree: There's no line between Hezbollah and Lebanese state. Lebanese must realize another war with Israel means Lebanon will be sent back to Middle Ages, Bennett tells Haaretz. " haaretz

Naftali Bennett evidently wants himself to be thought Israel's Curtis Lemay. Lemay's B-29s killed 100,000 Japanese civilians in one night over Tokyo.

I suppose this is all political BS reflecting NB's desire to replace Bibi at some future date. Bibi is looking like something approaching its "sell buy" date. He is being investigated for graft. He has also sued a reporter for asserting in print that his wife treats him like a not very valued dog. NB is watching in the light of ever increasing Israeli xenophobia and belligerence towards its Arab neighbors. Israel has for many years sought (successfully) to use American leverage to exclude Hizbullah from Lebanese government in spite of its electoral power. This is now at an end with Michel Aoun's statement that Hizbullah s an integral part of the Lebanese state. In response Bennett threatens a general application of the theory of strategic bombing if Hizbullah fires into Israel.

Well pilgrims, the trouble with that is the actual separation (as I have written before) of the Hizbullah fortified Belt (Tabouleh Line II) and its fortified firing positions for 20 to 30 K of advanced model artillery rockets with longer range and guided missiles from the civil infrastructure and population of Lebanon.

In 2006 Israel attempted to breach Tabouleh Line I and failed. Nose to nose ground combat against HB headbangers in prepared positions wasn't something they could face up to. Air power? There was a lot of fairly small caliber anti-aircraft fire over HB lines and Israeli pilots evidently discovered that a "golden BB" (small arms hit) would kill them as dead as any gentile pilot. As a result accuracy in their air attacks on HB positions went WAY DOWN. At the same time the IDF (then headed by a bird man) carried out a country-wide air offensive against Lebanese civilian infrastructure and people. This wrecked the place but it had ZERO effect on the outcome of the 2006 War. HB moved back to prepared positions a few kilometers north to allow the UN to place peacekeeping forces between them and the Israelis and then re-construction in Lebanon began yet again.

A re-run of Israel's 2006 plan will prove nothing except to demonstrates that the IDF has no ability to keep HB from firing heavily into Israeli populated areas. The IDF knows this. Evidently Bennett does not. pl

