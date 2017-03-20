David's Sling, Iron Dome and Israeli Hegemony

"David’s Sling, meant to counter medium-range missiles possessed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, will be operational in early April.

This marks the completion of Israel’s missile defense system, he said.

That includes the Arrow, designed to intercept ballistic missiles in the stratosphere from long-range threats like Iran and Iron Dome that defends against short-range rockets from Gaza. The official spoke anonymously in line with protocol.

Israeli deployed its Arrow system Friday when Syria fired missiles at its jets on a mission to destroy a weapons convoy bound for Hezbollah." Washpost

----------------

The deployment of this system will mark a turning point. As I have written on SST many times Israel has been deterred since 2006 from attacks on the Tabouleh Line -2 (Hizbullah missile and rocket systems). This system plus Iron Dome may change that calculus altogether and Israel may become a great deal more aggressive not only in Lebanon but over Syria as well while looking to demonstrate the cost of any resistance to Israeli military power and political hegemony. pl

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/israels-multi-layer-defense-system-fully-operational-soon/2017/03/20/4f6b6024-0d7f-11e7-aa57-2ca1b05c41b8_story.html?utm_term=.46922512d18e

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David%27s_Sling

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Dome