A storm out of Idlib

"The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent large reinforcements to northern Hama. By this move, the SAA aims to stall the advance of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies which are now deployed in about 6 kilometers from the provincial capital.

According to sources embedded with the SAA, a large number of Tiger Forces members was deployed to the Hama front from the eastern countryside of Aleppo. The newly deployed units were mostly fire support groups equipped with Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launcher systems and 2S19 Msta-S 152 mm self-propelled howitzers.

Furthermore, 5th Storming Corps units deployed in Palmyra were relocated to boost government defenses around Hama.

The 5th Storming Corps is well-equipped due to a sponsorship from Russia and has shown itself as a capable military force during the operations near Palmyra." southfront

-----------------

Well, pilgrims, the old turcopolier and TTG told the world that AQ (in all its inglorious manifestations) should not have been allowed to rest, recover and consolidate its position in Idlib Province after their expulsion from Aleppo City.

This offensive directed to the south from Idlib is the fruit of that badly flawed decision on the part of R+6.

Great things are being done in the east in the fight for Raqqa, but if Hama Province falls to the jihadis/unicorns a lot of that will count for little. pl

https://southfront.org/syrian-military-sends-large-reinforcements-to-combat-al-qaeda-linked-militants-in-hama/