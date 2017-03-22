Is Israel defying Russia? - a rhetorical question





"Israeli warplanes reportedly delivered airstrikes against Syrian army targets in the the Qasioun Mount region near Damascus last night.

Israeli jets allegedly carried out four rounds of airstrikes. There were no reports about casualties or damage suffered by Syrian government forces.

Initially reports about the incident appeared in pro-militant social media accounts and then were widely spread by the Israeli media.

If confirmed, the recent raids were the fourth round of airstrikes attributed to Israel in Syria in less than a week.

The Syrian Defense Ministry and the Israeli Defense Forces have not commented on the issue.

The reports about the fresh Israeli airstrikes in Syria came just few hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue hitting targets in Syria.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Israeli forces will continue airstrikes in Syria if they deem it necessary.

“If there is feasibility from an intelligence and military standpoint – we attack and so it will continue,” Netanyahu said during a visit to China, adding that he had informed Putin of Israel’s intentions."

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli PM also dismissed reports that Russia was insisting that Israel cease its military operations on Syrian territory,” the Russian state-run RT television network reported."" South Front

--------------

You can construct a scenario in which Russia decides to defend the airspace of its ally Syria and fires on Israeli aircraft engaged in attacks in Lebanon that have nothing to do with transshipments of materiel to Hizbullah . The reaction of the United States to this is, for me, unpredictable in light of the existence of Donald Trump as CinC of the US armed forces. What an armed participation of US air forces in such a war between Israel and Russia would lead to is also unpredictable. An escalatory ladder? Why not? The tail is now truly trying to wag the dog. pl

https://southfront.org/israeli-warplanes-deliver-airstrikes-syrian-army-targets-damascus-countryside-media/