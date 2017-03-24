Discipline for dogs (and kennel masters)

"Israeli warplanes reportedly delivered airstrikes against Syrian army targets in the Qasioun Mount region near Damascus early on March 22nd. Israeli jets allegedly carried out four rounds of airstrikes. There were no reports about casualties or damage suffered by Syrian government forces.

Initially reports about the incident appeared in pro-militant social media accounts and then were widely spread by the Israeli media. If confirmed, the recent raids were the fourth round of airstrikes attributed to Israel in Syria in less than a week.

The reports about the fresh Israeli airstrikes in Syria came just a few hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue hitting targets in Syria. Netanyahu made this claim during a visit to China, adding that he had informed Putin of Israel’s intentions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow to protest an Israeli military strike near the Syrian city of Palmyra last Friday. This was after Israeli jets breached Syrian air space and attacked a military target near Palmyra on the night of March 17th. According to Israel’s Channel 2, the Israeli strike hit close to Russian troops. In turn, the Syrian military fired several anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes and claimed that one of them was destroyed and another one hit. The Israel Defense Forces denied these claims and said that one missile fired from the ground was intercepted by the Arrow 2 anti-ballistic missile.

Following the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, threatened to destroy Syrian air defense systems. “The next time the Syrians use their air defense systems against our planes we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation,” Lieberman said on Israeli public radio.

At the same time, Israel continued to push the narrative that Russia and other powers must move to limit Iran’s military strength in Syria. The director-general of Israel’s Intelligence Ministry, Chagai Tzuriel, repeated this in an interview to Reuters on March 21st." southfront

After the earlier Israeli strikes near Palmyra there was a lot of chatter here on SST to the effect that the strikes either did not happen or were greatly exaggerated in meaning, but these strikes are different.

Jabal Qasioun looks down on the city of Damascus. It looms over the city. In better times Syrian middle class families flocked to the good road that zig-zags up the mountain to picnic. There were a lot of little road side food carts and trucks with gaudy shade umbrellas where soft drinks, ice cream and food were sold.

These strikes were not out in the desert somewhere or on the grounds of a somewhat distant airfield. These were right on top of you if you are Damascene. You could look up from your roof top and see the flashes, hear the boom, feel the building shake.

This is clearly defiance. We are the Jewish state! We can f---k with you because we are stronger in character than all of you! We are talking to all of you, especially you Syrian dogs and you Muscovite keepers of dogs. And if you dare to shoot back at us, we will have our American dogs tear your legs off!

Bibi and Liberman are happy with themselves, but what will happen if the Russians decide that they are not just keepers of the despised Syrian dogs? What then? pl

