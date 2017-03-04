« What ambassadors do ... | Main | The torment of the neocons - reprinted 4 March 2017 »

04 March 2017

Ambassador Nick Burns is either ignorant or a liar.

  Burns

Nicholas Burns said on one of the seditious MSM chatter shows today that Russia is not attacking IS in Syria.  This is utterly untrue and a standard propaganda meme of the neocons, of which he is obviously one.  Russian aircraft have been deeply involved in all SAA operations aimed to re-take Palmyra.  Russian aircraft have been deeply involved in the defense of the Deir al-Zor pocket 200 kilometers east of Palmyra.  Who does Burns think that the Russians are fighting out there in the east?  Is it the FSA unicorns of fabled semi-existence that Burns thinks are besieging Deir al-Zor or who captured Palmyra a month or so back. 

My sources inform me that US/Russia tactical coordination in Syria is now well advanced and effective.

I doubt that Burns is that ignorant.  IMO he is merely an opportunist  who hopes for a neocon restoration in US foreign policy.  pl

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-air-force-aids-syrian-army-russian-military-liberate-palmyra/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R._Nicholas_Burns

