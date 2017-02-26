UAVs in the ME wars.

These flying machines are not hard to come by. If you want some there are companies like this one which will sell you systems complete with surveillance packages.

On the other hand they are also not terribly difficult to make. What you need to do that are some tools and parts that can be bought on-line and a space the size of a two car garage in which to manufacture the machine. The amount of skill required is readily available in any Middle Eastern country, even Yemen.

I took part in a study some time ago concerning the utility of UAVs in the small wars raging all over the ME. What emerged from the work was the evident truth that for countries that have fixed wing or helicopter assets the UAV is an interesting force multiplier at a low cost both for surveillance and strike operations, but for a force that has no air force these little "birds" are a game changer. They vastly extend the ability to screen borders and infiltration routes and to strike where previously there was no ability at all. pl

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/photos-hourhis-reveal-new-types-surveillance-attack-drones/

http://www.uavfactory.com/