Trump's Tuesday Speech to Congress





The Democrats are planning to stage a horror show at the presidential address to a joint session of Congress. They openly speak of; floor demonstrations complete with shaken fists, signs, illegal immigrants in the gallery, tearful foreign travelers to the US meditating on their inconveniences. It will be entertaining.

One must ask why Trump is doing this speech at all. There is not a requirement in law or custom for this.

IMO he seeks the confrontation in the belief that the Democrats will look foolish and disrespectful to his office. There is also the possibility that he fears republican support for him is declining in Congress. He needs that support to pass important legislation like the corporate income tax reduction. A Democratic "riot" in the capitol might be helpful in rallying Republican support.

IMO his main interest is in staging a scene that will focus middle America on a need perceived by him and Bannon for a cultural revolution in the country. That might work. pl