IMO there are signs of hope in US/Russian relations





1. General Dunford, USMC, the uniformed head of the US armed forces, is meeting the week at Baku in Azarbaijan with General Gerasimov, the head of the Russian General Staff.

2. My sources tell me that US and Russian air forces are increasingly coordinating and de-conflicting their air actions in Syria and Iraq. This can clearly be seen in USAF and US Navy air attacks on "moderate" (in fact jihadi forces) in Idlib Province. these obviously have been coordinated with Russian air defenses.

3. The CIA has stopped providing assistance to aforesaid "moderate" jihadi and FSA forces in Syria. They would not have done that without instructions from outside and above CIA.

All of that tells me that sanity reigns in the Trump Administration no matter what lunatics like Schumer, Waters and McCain may do, think or say. the agitprop campaign being run by the Clinton and Obama inspired forces is failing.

Sanctions against Russia can be dealt with by something like a Russian proposal for a plebiscite under UN to determine the desires of Crimeans as to which country they want to be in. Poroschenko in Kiev could hardly refuse to participate. the neocons made him utterly dependent on the US.

Look for better days. pl