"Destabilization" comes home to roost.



"At a church in Washington, D.C., last weekend, dozens of federal workers attended a support group for civil servants seeking a forum to discuss their opposition to the Trump administration. And 180 federal employees have signed up for a workshop next weekend, where experts will offer advice on workers’ rights and how they can express civil disobedience.

At the Justice Department, an employee in the division that administers grants to nonprofits fighting domestic violence and researching sex crimes said he and his colleagues have been planning to slow their work and to file complaints with the inspector general’s office if they are asked to shift grants away from their mission.

“You’re going to see the bureaucrats using time to their advantage,” said the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Through leaks to news organizations and internal complaints, he said, “people here will resist and push back against orders they find unconscionable.”" post-gazette

As Malcom X once said "the chickens have come home to roost."

For decades now the various US administrations have made use of the facilities provided by USIA, CIA black ops, various party connected pro-democracy groups, NED, etc. to; interfere in other peoples' elections, political party structures and to tinker with history to give not so gentle shoves in the direction that Borgists have believed was in the interest of a utopian future for mankind and the creation of even more; massive egos, and wealth here in Washington and across Borgistan. It should be stressed that all administrations of both parties have done that. And guess what, pilgrims, I know this because like other fairly senior denizens of the intelligence world I was often used by the government of the day to "leak" information to the oh, so clever press. "Now you understand, this is on deep background just for you" because you are so special ... Who leaked the "news" about the Australian phone call yesterday? Is it not obvious that the WH "leaked" it to make the world and themselves think how bad-assed they are?

This kind of behavior has become reflexive and universal, but to carry out government by slight of hand and other skullduggery requires the active cooperation of the senior members of the federal civil service. Not the contractors, the contractor employees are seldom players, they are just money-makers for the contractor companies.

So, when I read of political operatives, for that is what they are, seeking to organize the federal civil service against the present administration of the United States it gives me pause. If they should succeed to some degree, the result would be paralysis for the government. If you think that is a good thing you should consider that the damage to the functioning of all parts of the Executive Branch would be deep and long lasting.

A small example of the chaos that would ensue from a failure of function was provided by the ineptitude of the Trump Administration in not staffing and coordinating the "immigration" EO across the interagency last week

The federal civil service was created because of the murder of a president. We live in parlous times. People should not play with fire lest they be burnt. pl

