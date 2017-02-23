"MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski declares that it is the media’s job to control what the American people think"





"In a stunning display of how the media views its job, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski declared Wednesday morning that it was the job of the establishment press to decide what the American people think.

While discussing President Trump’s push to destroy the corporate press, Brzezinski openly worried that if the economy goes on a downward spiral the American people may blame the press and further believe the new president over them.

“It could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think,” Brzezinski boldly claimed. “And that, that is our job.”" intellihub

-------------------------

Yes. I heard her say it. She is not very smart, great legs but not very smart. Lightnin' Joe Scarborough cringes from some of the things she says and audibly urges her not to say some things, but ...

Sadly, the ambience in which she exists (Manhattan and the Hamptons) constantly reassures her of the righteousness of her globalist leftist views and the inevitability of their triumph in Man's ascent toward godhood. In other words she believes that she is a messenger of ... what exactly I know not. Well, yes I do but I want you to form your own opinion.

In this instance her belief that the media is a means of control in the best Orwellian fashion was made clear. You can often discern the true feelings of parents by the impulsive utterances of their young. Mika is IMO the child of the bi-coastal elitist left. pl

https://www.intellihub.com/msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-declares-that-its-the-medias-job-to-control-what-the-american-people-think/