« "MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski declares that it is the media’s job to control what the American people think" | Main | Syria Strategy for R+6 »

24 February 2017

HARPER: ANOTHER SAUDI OUTRAGE MANIPULATING VETERANS

Harp
I urge all readers of this site to carefully read the attached article from the website "28pages.org," which exposes yet another Saudi crime, aimed at covering up their role in the original September 11, 2001 attacks, by denying the survivors and family members a fair day in court.  And not surprising, John McCain and Lindsey Graham are up to their eyeballs in this treachery.

https://28pages.org/2017/02/23/exclusive-veterans-say-organizers-concealed-saudi-sponsorship-of-their-trip-to-dc-to-lobby-for-changes-to-911-lawsuit-legislation/

 

Posted at 08:01 AM |

Comments

My Photo

About

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

February 2017

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        
Subscribe to this blog's feed
Blog powered by Typepad

Categories

Search

Archives

More...