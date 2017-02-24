HARPER: ANOTHER SAUDI OUTRAGE MANIPULATING VETERANS



I urge all readers of this site to carefully read the attached article from the website "28pages.org," which exposes yet another Saudi crime, aimed at covering up their role in the original September 11, 2001 attacks, by denying the survivors and family members a fair day in court. And not surprising, John McCain and Lindsey Graham are up to their eyeballs in this treachery.

https://28pages.org/2017/02/23/exclusive-veterans-say-organizers-concealed-saudi-sponsorship-of-their-trip-to-dc-to-lobby-for-changes-to-911-lawsuit-legislation/