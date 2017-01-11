"Spy chief trashes leaks, assures Trump of loyalty" Politico





"The U.S. director of national intelligence extended an olive branch of sorts to Donald Trump late Wednesday — denouncing media leaks, casting skepticism on reports that Russia has compromising material on the president-elect, and assuring Trump that America's spies stand ready to serve him.

In a statement, James Clapper said he had spoken Wednesday evening with Trump, days after the spy chief and some of his counterparts met with the incoming president to discuss the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election, possibly to help him win.

On Tuesday, CNN, BuzzFeed and other media outlets reported that the intelligence officials had told Trump about an unsubstantiated private report that detailed how Russia's government allegedly had salacious information about him. BuzzFeed published the apparent dossier, which Trump has denounced as false.

"I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press, and we both agreed that they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security," Clapper said of the information that has come out since last week's intelligence briefing." Politico

--------------

I can hear it now. "I told Brennan we should not get involved but he wouldn't listen."

Jimmy Clapper is GOOD, one of the best. My hat is off to him.

It sounds like Obama held out on him in the end for something he wanted, and that was enough ...

Chapeau! pl

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/clapper-trump-233517