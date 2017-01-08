IMO Trump may be impeached early and often.





There appears to be a new shared sentiment among the "I hate Trump and the Deplorables" wing of the Democratic Party and the "I hate Russia, er, the USSR, er foreign devils" wing of the Republican Party.

This shared sentiment is continuously voiced with vehemence and certitude on the basis of an evident belief among the intelligentsia/ignorami that anyone who wishes to improve relations with Russia has demonstrated prima facie evidence of treason in the service of a foreign and malevolent power. Perhaps Vladimir Putin is actually Dr. Moriarty returned with new and improved air guns at his disposal.

IMO the present media campaign against Trump is intended to de-legitimize him as a legally elected chief executive. If that can be accomplished then a bill of impeachment against him for something like "failure to defend the country," or "failure to execute legally binding sanctions" is likely.

Would the insurgents have the needed votes in the senate to convict and expel him from office? Only the event would demonstrate that.

The Deplorables are watching and waiting. pl