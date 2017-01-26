HARPER: GEORGE SOROS DECLARES WAR ON PRESIDENT TRUMP



On December 20, 1998, 60 Minutes aired an interview with George Soros. At one point, Steve Kroft asked the Hungarian-born speculator about his teenage years in Budapest, under the Nazi occupation. Soros freely admitted that he had been protected by a Nazi collaborator. Kroft asked: "My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours... went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews." Soros answered: "Yes. That's right. Yes." Kroft: "That sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?" Soros: "Not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don't see the connection. But it created no problem at all." Kroft: "No feeling of guilt?" Soros: "No." Asked how he could have watched fellow Jews be sent to the slaughter, Soros elaborated: "Well, of course I could be on the other side, or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away. But there was no sense that i shouldn't be there, because that was--well, actually, in a funny way, it's just like in markets--that if I weren't there--of course I wasn't doing it, but somebody else would--would--would be taking it away anyhow. And it was the--whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator, the property was being taken away. So the--I had no role in taking away that property. So I had no sense of guilt."

In the early 1990s, Soros famously made a $2 billion killing in a 48 hour short-selling spree, on the breakup of the European Rate Mechanism. Asked on December 19, 1992 by the Guardian newspaper whether he had any guilty feelings about bringing ruin to a long-standing source of European financial stability. Soros answered, "I'm sure speculative actions have had some negative consequences. But that does not enter my thinking at all. It cannot. If I abstained from certain actions because of moral doubts, then I would cease to be an effective speculator. I have not even a shadow of remorse for making a profit. I did it only to make money."

This is the George Soros who is behind the financing of many of the hysterics being directed against the new U.S. President. Through front organizations like MoveOn.org, Soros bankrolled the "spontaneous" protests across the country after the results of the November elections were announced. Soros' charitable foundation (sic), the Open Society Fund, poured money into many of the organizations that turned out on Saturday to protest that Donald Trump is "not our President." Soros' main "philanthropic" passion has been to finance movements to legalize all illicit drugs in the United States.

Back in 2001, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham founded the Reform Institute to promote their political agenda. McCain and Graham never seem to have met a war that they did not wish to promote, regardless of whether it served or damaged U.S. interests or national security concerns. McCain's top aides, including his 2004 campaign chairman Rick Davis, received hefty financing from George Soros, as did the Reform Institute itself. At least 56 of the organizations that protested on Saturday, January 21 against the Trump inauguration were on the Soros foundation payroll. Roger Stone, a long-standing Trump political adviser and confidant, told the New York Post that "while there were many sincere women there, it [the Saturday march] was also a large AstroTurf operation paid for by Soros designed to destabilize the new president."

Another Soros-funded outfit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), has already filed a law suit against Trump, challenging the Constitutionality of his presidency, on the grounds that his hotels take in revenue from foreign governments. Soros' Open Society Foundation and the Tide Foundation, which received an undisclosed amount of Soros funding, are two leading financiers of CREW.

Soros has made a name for himself internationally by funding "Color Revolutions" in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Judging by the level of Soros-funded hysteria since November 8, Soros' next "Color Revolution" target might be right here in the U.S. by Harper

